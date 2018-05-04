Braunschweig probe of ex-VW CEO unaffected by U.S. indictment: prosecution

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German investigators will continue to probe former Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn’s role in the carmaker’s emissions test cheating scandal, the Braunschweig prosecutors’ office said.

“Our investigation strategy does not change just because the Americans file charges against Winterkorn,” a spokesman for the prosecutors’ office said on Friday.

The U.S. indictment of Winterkorn, filed in secret in March, was unsealed in U.S. District Court on Thursday as Volkswagen held its annual meeting in Germany. [nL1N1SA1X3]