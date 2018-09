BERLIN (Reuters) - German consumer protection association vzbz said on Tuesday it would, along with auto club ADAC, on Wednesday present a class action against Volkswagen over the carmaker’s manipulation of emissions software.

The logo of Volkswagen is seen at their plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Vzbz wants to get compensation for owners of Volkswagen diesel cars that are not as environmentally friendly as the company says. That could affect more than 2 million diesel car owners.