Seafood company appeals German court's rejection of complaint against VW
November 27, 2017 / 6:50 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Seafood company appeals German court's rejection of complaint against VW

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s leading seafood company Deutsche See has appealed against a German court’s rejection of its complaint against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) over the carmaker’s emissions test-cheating scandal.

FILE PHOTO - A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Deutsche See said in February it was suing Volkswagen over malicious deception for leasing diesel vehicles VW had said were environmentally friendly. The case marked the first time that a company had taken legal action against VW in Germany since the scandal broke in September 2015.

But the regional court in Braunschweig near VW’s Wolfsburg headquarters last month rejected the Deutsche See’s lawsuit over lack of evidence of legally relevant deception.

Deutsche See said on Monday it had filed an appeal at the Braunschweig court and said that VW had shunned its multiple attempts to seek mediation.

The world’s biggest carmaker is faced with a barrage of lawsuits from customers, investors and regulators over its “Dieselgate” scandal.

VW declined to comment.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman

