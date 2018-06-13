Volkswagen CEO says still trying to overcome diesel cheating scandal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) new Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the carmaker was still trying to overcome its emissions cheating scandal after German authorities ordered the Wolfsburg-based company to pay a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion)fine.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen sign is seen during the annual earnings news conference of VW in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“By doing this, Volkswagen takes responsibility for the diesel crisis,” Diess said in a statement on Wednesday after VW agreed to accept the fine.

“Further steps are necessary to restore trust in the company and the auto industry,” he said.