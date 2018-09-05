German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesels

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) - Frankfurt, Germany’s financial center, must ban high-pollution diesel vehicles from parts of the city from next February as part of a plan to improve air quality, the German administrative court ruled on Wednesday.

The court in Wiesbaden made the ruling on a case brought by environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) after a landmark ruling by Germany’ top administrative court in February opened the door to inner-city bans.

The latest diesel vehicles manufactured in Germany will meet new emissions standards but the majority of diesel cars on German roads are older.