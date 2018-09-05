FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German court says Frankfurt must ban older diesels

1 Min Read

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) - Frankfurt, Germany’s financial center, must ban high-pollution diesel vehicles from parts of the city from next February as part of a plan to improve air quality, the German administrative court ruled on Wednesday.

The court in Wiesbaden made the ruling on a case brought by environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) after a landmark ruling by Germany’ top administrative court in February opened the door to inner-city bans.

The latest diesel vehicles manufactured in Germany will meet new emissions standards but the majority of diesel cars on German roads are older.

Reporting by Illona Wissenbach, Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Douglas Busvine

