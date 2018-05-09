Some 2 million diesel owners could join class action against VW in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Around two million diesel car owners in Germany could join legal moves in a class action to seek compensation from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said on Wednesday.

German Minister Katarina Barley attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“There are estimates that some two million diesel car owners

could benefit from this legal action,” she said.

She made the remarks after the German cabinet approved a draft law that paves the way for class action against the carmaker, which in 2015 admitted it had used illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel emissions tests.