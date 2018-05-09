Some 2 million diesel owners could join class action against VW in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Around two million diesel car owners in Germany could join legal moves in a class action to seek compensation from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said on Wednesday.
“There are estimates that some two million diesel car owners
could benefit from this legal action,” she said.
She made the remarks after the German cabinet approved a draft law that paves the way for class action against the carmaker, which in 2015 admitted it had used illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel emissions tests.
