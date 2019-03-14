Volkswagen says it may face U.S. SEC lawsuit over 'Dieselgate'

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on a new car model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may bring an enforcement action over the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal, the latest fallout from the cheating known as “Dieselgate.”

VW said in its annual report bit.ly/2HlE1Su released earlier this week that the SEC probe focuses on the automaker's nondisclosure of "certain Volkswagen diesel vehicles' noncompliance" with U.S. emissions rules.

Volkswagen did not have an immediate comment.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States for claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in nearly 500,000 U.S. vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including four Audi managers.