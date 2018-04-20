FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:25 AM / in an hour

Porsche's head of powertrain development arrested: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German police have arrested the head of powertrain development at Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche business and he is being held on remand as he was seen as a flight risk, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A spokesman for Porsche declined to comment.

    German daily Bild am Sonntag earlier cited an internal memo from Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume to staff as saying a manager had been arrested.

    Prosecutors are investigating current and former employees of Porsche, including a management board member, as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations.

    Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sabine Wolrab

