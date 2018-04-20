Porsche's head of powertrain development arrested: source

HAMBURG (Reuters) - German police have arrested the head of powertrain development at Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche business and he is being held on remand as he was seen as a flight risk, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A spokesman for Porsche declined to comment.

German daily Bild am Sonntag earlier cited an internal memo from Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume to staff as saying a manager had been arrested.

Prosecutors are investigating current and former employees of Porsche, including a management board member, as part of their inquiries into emissions manipulations.