HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche unit on Friday denied a report that it was halting the sale of new cars in Europe but said supply would be limited temporarily.

FILE PHOTO: A Porsche logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported that Porsche had stopped the sale of new cars in Europe due to the switch to new lab test standards WLTP and RDE. It cited no sources.