June 1, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Porsche denies has halted sale of new vehicles in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche unit on Friday said it would limit temporarily the number of models it sells in Europe, citing a switch to so-called WLTP lab tests related to car emissions and fuel consumption.

FILE PHOTO: A Porsche logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

The measures will extend testing to ultrafine particles, which cause thousands of premature deaths, EU data shows, emitted from a new generation of gasoline direct injection engines.

The new standard will kick in on Sept. 1. Porsche said its customers could get in touch with Porsche dealerships to pre-order affected models during the transition period.

    It did not specify the scope of the limitation or which models were affected.

    German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had earlier reported that Porsche had stopped the sale of new cars in Europe due to the switch to new lab test standards WLTP and RDE. It cited no sources.

    Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan

