January 26, 2018 / 4:17 PM / in 2 hours

Porsche readying software update to avert ban of Macan: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) plans to recall diesel-engined Macan models so that it can update their software and avert a German ban on sales, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“We are readying a software update,” the source, who declined to be named, said on Friday.

    Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority KBA has demanded a Feb. 1 meeting to discuss the vehicle’s emission levels, Porsche said, after Germany’s Bild am Sonntag paper said KBA is considering a ban of Macan models equipped with 6 cylinder TDI engines.

    Porsche’s diesel engines are supplied by sister brand Audi.

    Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Alexander Ratz and Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
