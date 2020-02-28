Porsche's offices searched as part of ongoing diesel probe: Der Spiegel

FILE PHOTO: The Porsche logo is seen on a vehicle at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched sports carmaker Porsche’s offices on Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into a diesel emissions scandal, German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Three offices and three private apartments belonging to Porsche employees were searched as part of an investigation into their role in an emissions cheating scandal, Spiegel said.

Prosecutors have widened their probe and are now investigating seven current and former Porsche employees, up from four employees, Der Spiegel said.

Porsche had no immediate comment.