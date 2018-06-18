FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 18, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Munich prosecutors say Audi CEO arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said that Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday because investigators saw the risk that he might seek to suppress evidence in connection with a diesel emissions probe.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler speaks during the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

“The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

    The prosecutors’ office last week widened its emissions cheating probe into Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.

    Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Douglas Busvine

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.