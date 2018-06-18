Munich prosecutors say Audi CEO arrested on risk he may suppress evidence

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors said that Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday because investigators saw the risk that he might seek to suppress evidence in connection with a diesel emissions probe.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler speaks during the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

“The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody,” the prosecutors’ office said in a statement.

The prosecutors’ office last week widened its emissions cheating probe into Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) luxury brand Audi to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.