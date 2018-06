MUNICH (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE) Chief Executive Rupert Stadler will be questioned by Wednesday at the latest, once he has had a chance to confer with his lawyers, the Munich prosecutors’ office said, following his arrest earlier on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler attends company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Stadler was arrested on fears he would hinder an ongoing investigation into systematic diesel cheating, plunging parent company Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) into a leadership crisis.