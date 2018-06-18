FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Audi CEO arrested: Volkswagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested on Monday, a spokesman for parent company Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said.

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler attends company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

“We confirm that Mr Stadler was arrested this morning. The hearing to determine whether he will be remanded is ongoing,” the spokesman said, adding that the presumption of innocence applied to Stadler’s case.

    Audi had no immediate comment. Munich prosecutors and Stadler himself were not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

