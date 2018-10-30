FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:24 AM / in an hour

Munich court says former Audi CEO released from custody

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler speaks during the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A Munich court on Tuesday said former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, who is being investigated for his role in Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) emissions cheating scandal, had been released from custody.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen terminated Stadler’s contract against the backdrop of a criminal investigation into whether he was involved in emissions cheating.

Munich prosecutors are investigating Stadler and another member of Audi’s senior management for suspected fraud and false advertising related to illegal emissions by its cars and manipulation of vehicle tests.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Michelle Martin

