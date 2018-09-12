German consumer body to file class action suit against Volkswagen on November 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German consumer protection organization vzbv on Wednesday said it would file a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Nov. 1.

FILE PHOTO: A VW logo is seen in front of the main building of the Volkswagen brand at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The suit will concern vehicles with diesel engines of type EA 189, vzbv said, adding that it was its aim to determine that consumers had been intentionally harmed by the carmaker’s use of manipulated software.

Volkswagen said possibility of class action suits did not change its standpoint that there was no legal basis for consumers to make claims in connection to the diesel issue in Germany.