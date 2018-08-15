FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Swiss ban some Mercedes, Porsche models over emissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities have halted registrations of some new Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) Vito and Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) Macan and Cayenne vehicles which had diesel engines that disguised emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Mercedes Benz Vito. September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The move will affect vehicles imported from Aug. 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the action. All have Euro 6 emission norms, which refers to the emissions standards these engines are required to meet.

Daimler said it had stopped exporting the Vito model after German authorities in May ordered a recall and halt to new registrations for the vehicle. This affected 24 Vito vehicles destined for Switzerland, a spokesman for the German manufacturer said in an emailed statement.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jane Merriman

