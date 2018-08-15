FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Swiss ban some Mercedes, Porsche models with manipulated engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities have halted registering some new Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) Vito and Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) Macan and Cayenne vehicles whose diesel engines were manipulated to cloak emissions levels, the Astra roads agency said on Wednesday.

An Indonesian woman walks near a Porsche Macan car for display at a mall in Jakarta, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The move will affect vehicles imported from Aug. 17. Vehicles already registered in Switzerland may continue to operate, but must be retrofitted, Astra said in a statement.

Mercedes Vitos with 1.6-litre diesel engines, Porsche Macans with 3-litre diesel engines and Cayennes with 4.2-litre diesel engine are affected by the step. All have Euro 6 emission norms.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

