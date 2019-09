FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of the German carmaker Volkswagen AG gestures in front of an ID.3 pre-production prototype electrical car during a preview of the world's biggest automaker at the eve of the international Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German prosecutors brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) CEO Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch in relation to an emissions cheating scandal.

The accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal, the prosecutors’ office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday.

