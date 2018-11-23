German court rules Volkswagen must reimburse owner full price of car: Bild

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court has ruled Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) must reimburse the owner of a Golf the full original price of his vehicle bought in 2012 due to the carmaker’s diesel emissions scandal, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

The Augsburg civil court ruled Volkswagen (VW) had acted immorally by installing emissions-cheating software and had aimed to increase sales and profits by deceiving customers, the paper reported.

VW’s shares were down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade.

The court could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for VW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VW has said about 11 million cars worldwide were fitted with software that could cheat diesel emissions tests designed to limit noxious car fumes.

VW has agreed to pay billions of dollars in the United States to settle claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers. It offered to buy back 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

The company has not reached a similar deal in Europe, where it faces billions of euros in claims from investors and customers in the worst business crisis in its history.