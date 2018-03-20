German prosecutors launch new enquiry into VW over market manipulation: magazine

BERLIN (Reuters) - State prosecutors in Germany have started fresh enquiries into suspicions of market manipulation at Volkswagen as part of the diesel emission scandal, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche cited a spokesman for the investigators as saying on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen sign is seen during the annual earnings news conference of VW in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Authorities in Braunschweig searched 13 offices in the Volkswagen headquarters at the start of March, seizing documents and computer files that will now be reviewed over the next few weeks, the spokesman told WirtschaftsWoche.

The authorities said they were checking a statement issued by Volkswagen on Dec. 9, 2015 over suspicions its contents were not correct and whether it could therefore be a case of market manipulation.

The magazine quoted VW as saying that it believed it met the requirements for such “ad-hoc” regulatory statements.

The prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig and VW were not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.‍​

(This story corrects typo in second paragraph to read “now” instead of “not”.)