June 6, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German watchdog orders recall of Audi A6, A7 diesel models: Transport Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German motor authority KBA has ordered a recall of Audi A6 and A7 models with 3.0 liter Euro 6 diesel engines after finding illegal emissions software in them, Germany’s Transport Ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Some 33,000 vehicles are affected in Germany, and a total 60,000 worldwide, it said on Wednesday.

    Audi, a premium brand of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), had already said last month that it had stopped deliveries of A6 and A7 models with a certain type of diesel engine after discovering unspecified problems with emissions software.

    Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michael Nienaber

