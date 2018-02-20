FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Virginia judge rejects Volkswagen bid to delay first U.S. diesel emissions trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) - A Virginia state court judge on Tuesday rejected a request by the U.S. unit of Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) to delay several of the company’s trials over excess emissions because it fears “inflammatory” comments made by a lawyer representing car owners in a TV documentary will prejudice the jury.

    Fairfax County Circuit Court judge Bruce White said after a hearing that he would proceed with a Feb. 26 trial involving a North Carolina man who bought a 2014 diesel Jetta.

    Volkswagen said publicity from a Netflix documentary that disclosed the company had jointly sponsored tests that exposed monkeys in 2014 to toxic diesel fumes could prejudice its chances of receiving a fair trial.

    Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

