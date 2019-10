FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will get 90 more days to test its compliance programs required under a criminal plea agreement with the U.S. government after an emissions cheating scandal, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

Volkswagen said it had made the request for the extension to the U.S. Department of Justice and its independent compliance auditor, and that they had approved the extra time.