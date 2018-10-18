VW to offer buyer incentive for scrapping older German diesels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it will offer trade-in incentives and a bonus for scrapping older diesel vehicles in Germany, in a move to stave off driving bans in polluted cities.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is seen at their plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

VW will offer an incentive for customers who agree to scrap diesel vehicles equipped with older euro 1 to euro 4 engines, the carmaker said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners agreed earlier this month on plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.

($1 = 0.8698 euros)