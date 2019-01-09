Exclusive: VW, Ford to unveil deeper alliance at Detroit auto show - sources

HAMBURG/DETROIT (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) will unveil a deeper alliance during next week’s Detroit auto show that goes beyond cooperating in the area of commercial vehicles, two sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Ford and VW are exploring closer cooperation as trade frictions force carmakers to rethink where they build cars for Europe, the United States and China, and as software companies prepare to launch their own self-driving cars.

“A global alliance is expected to be announced,” one source said, adding that the pact will be unveiled next Tuesday.

The scope of the alliance is still being determined, the sources said, as talks about cooperation in the area of electric and autonomous cars continue.

“Talks are going well,” said a second source, who declined to be named. Volkswagen is reviewing whether to invest in Ford’s autonomous vehicles division while Ford executives are considering licensing Volkswagen’s MEB electric vehicles platform, the second source said.

Ford reiterated on Wednesday that it has been talking with VW about potential collaborations in a number of areas.

“It is premature to share additional details at this time,” Ford said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing an update soon.”

VW had no immediate comment.

In June, Ford and VW unveiled a pact in commercial vehicles including vans, adding that they were investigating “several joint projects”.

In December, VW Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said, “We are in quite advanced negotiations and dialogue with Ford Corporation to really build up a global automotive alliance, which also would strengthen the American automotive industry.”

At the time, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr told reporters that talks with Volkswagen about an alliance were going “very well”

The Detroit auto show runs from Jan. 14 to Jan. 27.