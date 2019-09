FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ford could build more than one model of electric car based on Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) electric vehicle platform, Ford’s Europe Chief Stuart Rowley told German daily Handelsblatt.

To make only one model made no sense financially, and a decision about whether to build a second model could happen soon, Rowley is quoted telling Handelsblatt.

“Yes, we are in talks about this,” Rowley told the paper.