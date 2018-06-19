VW and Ford mull alliance to develop and make transporter vans: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford (F.N) are in preliminary talks over a development and production alliance for commercial transporter vans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday after Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board gave its managers a green light to strike a deal with U.S.-based Ford, two Germany-based sources said.
The goal is a partnership to share development and production costs, the sources said. Some preliminary talks have already been held, one of them said.
Volkswagen declined to comment on a possible alliance with Ford, but said: “As a leading automotive producer we consider various joint ventures with other companies across the globe.”
Ford in Europe had no immediate comment.
