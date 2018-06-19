VW, Ford confirm talks on possible commercial vehicle tie-up

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) are talking about jointly developing and building a range of commercial vehicles including vans, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.
A Reuters story earlier on Tuesday said VW and Ford were discussing joint production of vans.
In a joint statement late Tuesday, VW and Ford said they were considering a strategic alliance and “investigating several joint projects,” including development of a range of commercial vehicles for global markets.
The companies said the alliance did not involve an equity swap or cross-ownership stakes.
The brief statement provided few additional details, other than to say VW and Ford were “exploring potential projects across a number of areas,” including commercial vehicles.
Ford is a leader in medium-duty trucks in the United States, and its F-series pickup has been the best-selling U.S. vehicle for decades.
VW, which owns the MAN and Scania truck brands in Europe, earlier this year formed a commercial vehicle alliance with Japanese truckmaker Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T), a Toyota affiliate. VW and Hino said they would consider cooperating in areas such as diesel and gasoline-electric hybrid engines, connectivity and self-driving technologies.
VW also has an alliance with Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) and has said it is open to buying a majority stake in the U.S. truckmaker.
