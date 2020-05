FILE PHOTO: The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is seen on a car outside a garage in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 29, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Thursday its supervisory board had approved further projects in its alliance with Ford (F.N).

The German carmaker said various contracts between the two companies were nearing completion and would be signed soon.