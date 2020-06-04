Business News
June 4, 2020

Volkswagen resumes deliveries of Golf 8 after software fix

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People take pictures of the new Golf 8 car during its presentation at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is resuming deliveries of its Golf 8 model after fixing a software glitch, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The German automaker halted deliveries of the popular model last month after discovering the problem in the software, which enabled emergency calls, a function required by E.U. regulations since 2018.

Union officials had criticised the defect as one of a string of management lapses that had damaged the carmaker’s reputation and put jobs at risk.

Reporting by Ralf Banser; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan


