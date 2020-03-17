Audi's Hungarian plant to halt production on Monday

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Audi is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi brand will halt output at its plant in Hungary on Monday, the factory said, after Volkswagen announced a suspension of production at plants in Italy, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain.

“In light of the clearly worse sales prospects and the uncertainties emerging in component supply (due to the coronavirus pandemic), Volkswagen Group is suspending production at most of its sites,” Audi’s Hungarian unit said on Tuesday.

“The measures affect Audi AG’s sites in Ingostadt, Neckarsulm, Brussels, Mexico and Gyor (Hungary),” it said.