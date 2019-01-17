India pollution court asks Volkswagen to deposit $14 million by Friday: TV

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s pollution court on Thursday asked car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to deposit 1 billion rupees ($14.02 million) in a case involving emissions violations, local television channels said.

The National Green Tribunal said failure to deposit the fine by Friday could lead to punitive actions including the arrest of the country head of Volkswagen India and the seizure of its properties, CNBC, ET Now reported.

The case relates to health damages caused by excess emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx), a smog-forming pollutant linked to lung and heart disease.