Volkswagen board discusses 70 billion euro spending plan: source
#Business News
November 17, 2017 / 8:48 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Volkswagen board discusses 70 billion euro spending plan: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s supervisory board is discussing a five-year spending plan totaling more than 70 billion euros ($82.5 billion) to further transform the group into a leader in electric cars, a person familiar with the talks told Reuters.

A Volkswagen Golf GTE is being charged during a workshop prior to Auto Guangzhou in Guangzhou, China November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The board is expected to sign off on the capital and development spending targets on Friday, the person said. The investments will likely be made in the 2018-2022 period, said another person briefed on the discussions.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the volume of the planned budget.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
