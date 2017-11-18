Volkswagen to invest $27 billion in core brand until 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will invest 22.8 billion euros ($26.9 billion) in its main car brand over the next five years, it said on Saturday, a day after it announced a spending program aimed at bolstering its position as a maker of electric cars.

FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen's logos are pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Most of that sum, around 14 billion euros, will be spent in Germany, Volkswagen said, adding that one of the key measures included a 1 billion euro injection to transform the carmaker’s Zwickau plant into a pure e-mobility facility.

“The investment package which has now been adopted will give a decisive boost to the largest product and technology offensive in the history of the brand,” Herbert Diess, Chief Executive of the Volkswagen brand and a VW management board member, said.

Analysts see reviving the VW brand, which has long suffered from high staff and development costs, as crucial to the group’s ability to recover from a diesel emissions scandal that has gripped the carmaker. [nL8N1N51ST]

The investments unveiled on Saturday are part of Volkswagen’s 72 billion euro spending plan for the 2018-2022 period that was announced on Friday. [nL8N1NN3IV]

($1 = 0.8480 euros)