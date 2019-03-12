Volkswagen says Traton IPO good idea but current environment is quite challenging

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said the board unanimously backed the idea of listing the company’s trucks division but warned that markets remain volatile.

“We need to assess our plan versus the market place. The current environment is quite challenging,” Witter told analysts in Wolfsburg, Germany on Tuesday.

Volkswagen has said it will announce in the coming days whether or not to list its trucks division, which includes MAN, Scania and Volkswagen trucks business.