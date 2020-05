FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors) (600418.SS) said on Friday that German automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) agreed to buy 50% of its parent company Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based state-owned automaker.