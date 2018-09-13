Daimler buys 20 percent stake in Volkswagen's Heycar used-car platform

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is buying a 20 percent stake in Heycar, a used-car portal launched last year by its rival Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), VW said on Thursday.
Daimler is acquiring the shares through a capital increase at Mobility Trader Holding company, which operates Heycar through a subsidiary in Germany, Volkswagen added.
The purchase price was not made public.
VW’s financing arm wants the online platform to compete in the used-cars market with German market leader mobile.de and Autoscout.24, which is run by Scout24 (G24n.DE).
