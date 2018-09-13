FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 13, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Daimler buys 20 percent stake in Volkswagen's Heycar used-car platform

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler (DAIGn.DE) is buying a 20 percent stake in Heycar, a used-car portal launched last year by its rival Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), VW said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Daimler is acquiring the shares through a capital increase at Mobility Trader Holding company, which operates Heycar through a subsidiary in Germany, Volkswagen added.

The purchase price was not made public.

VW’s financing arm wants the online platform to compete in the used-cars market with German market leader mobile.de and Autoscout.24, which is run by Scout24 (G24n.DE).

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.