Deals
January 30, 2020 / 11:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Triton offers to buy Renk for 97.80 euros a share

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - German car and truck maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Thursday said it had sold its transmissions making unit Renk (ZARG.F) to Triton for 97.80 euros a share, in a deal which gives Volkswagen proceeds of 530 million euros.

Triton entered into an agreement with the majority shareholder of Renk AG, Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH, to buy 5.32 million shares in the company for 97.80 euros per share, Renk said in a statement.

Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru and Edward Taylor in Berlin; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below