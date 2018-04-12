Audi CEO Stadler to keep post, brand may be excluded from VW overhaul -source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi (NSUG.DE) may be excluded from a shake-up of Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) portfolio of brands, with Rupert Stadler likely to remain the premium carmaker’s chief executive, a VW supervisory board source said on Thursday.

Audi CEO Rupert Stadler speaks during the company's annual news conference in Ingolstadt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The Volkswagen boards are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the most far-reaching reforms in the company’s history, a step which will include a change in the way brands are managed, sources told Reuters.

Volkswagen may create a ‘super premium’ brand group which includes Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti, with Audi solely in the ‘premium’ group, the source said.

Besides the ‘volume’ brand group that includes VW brand, Czech division Skoda and Spanish unit Seat, there will be a ‘commercial vehicles’ category that includes the MAN and Scania heavy-truck brands and VW’s van division, the source said.