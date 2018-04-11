FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

VW CEO Mueller's removal has been planned for months: Bild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The replacement of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Matthias Mueller has been planned for months and board members Francisco Garcia Sanz and Karlheinz Blessing are also due to be ousted, Germany’s Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters ahead of the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse /File Photo

The small circle of executives planning Mueller’s ouster included VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, labor chief Bernd Osterloh, and two member’s of VW’s controlling family: Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michael Piech, Bild reported.

Mueller will be replaced before VW’s annual general meeting on May 3 and be replaced by VW brand chief Herbert Diess, Bild said.

    A leak to the media forced Volkswagen to make a hasty disclosure on Tuesday, Bild said.

    Volkswagen is set to replace Mueller with the head of its core VW brand, Herbert Diess, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely

