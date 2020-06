FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen addresses the media during the annual news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Monday named Ralf Brandstaetter as the new chief executive (CEO) of its core VW car brand, replacing Herbert Diess, who retains his title as head of Volkswagen Group, the carmaker said.

In a statement published on Monday, Volkswagen said Brandstaetter, previously brand chief operating officer, would assume the new role on July 1.