Exclusive: Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership - sources

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen during a visitr at the assembly line after VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the company’s core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The leadership discussion at helm of the world’s largest carmaker comes at a time when the German carmaker is attempting to push through painful cost cuts at the VW brand with the company’s powerful labour representatives.

Chief Executive Herbert Diess, who has embarked on radical reforms of the multi-brand carmaker, may relinquish his leadership of the VW brand but retain his position as group CEO, the sources said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.