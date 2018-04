HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brand chief Herbert Diess looks set to retain his responsibilities as head of the core autos division if he becomes the group’s next chief executive, a source said.

FILE PHOTO - Herbert Diess from the Volkswagen Group speaks at the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Volkswagen’s supervisory board is poised to replace group chief executive Matthias Mueller with Diess at a meeting on Friday as the German carmaker is pushing changes to its management structure to boost efficiency.