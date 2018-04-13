FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Volkswagen trucks IPO to bring in up to 7 billion euros: Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) hopes to raise 6 billion to 7 billion euros ($7.4-$8.6 billion) through a listing of its trucks and buses division, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, not citing where it obtained the information.

Volkswagen aims to sell up to 25 percent of the business as part of the listing and keep a majority, the magazine said. Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Volkswagen is planning to list the division in the first quarter of next year.

    Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

