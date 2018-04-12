FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 12, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in a minute

VW's Diess to become head of volume brand division: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) brand chief Herbert Diess will head up a volume brands division which includes responsibility for Skoda and Seat, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Volkswagen CEO Dr. Herbert Diess watches a video during the Nvidia keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The newly-created volume brand group will also include VW’s commercial-vehicle division, one of the sources said.

Related Coverage

    “Diess will get immense power,” he said.

    Volkswagen’s board member for procurement Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz will leave his post, the sources further said.

    Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume will join the management board of VW Group, one of the sources said.

    AutomobilWoche was first to report that Sanz would leave.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Edward Taylor

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.