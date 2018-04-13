FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen's new CEO says to consider asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) new Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Friday said he will consider asset sales and seeks to turn the multi-brand conglomerate into a slimmed down company with strong brands.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO addresses the media during a news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Speaking at his first news conference as chief executive at VW’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Diess said he would look at the different assets in VW’s portfolio, which include Renk and MAN Diesel, and review whether keeping them makes sense.

    “We will review all options,” Diess said, adding that this could include investing in the businesses or pursuing a sale.

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

