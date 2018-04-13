FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 13, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will not list its trucks business this year and has no plans to cede control of the division, chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Friday.

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO and Hans Dieter Poetsch (L), chairman of the supervisory board, address the media during a news conference at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“We want to ready the business for capital markets,” Poetsch said, saying that Volkswagen Trucks and Buses could be turned into a Societas Europaea (SE).

    Upon being asked whether this includes a full or partial listing of the business, Poetsch said: “This is not a topic for 2018. There are no plans to cede control.”

    Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.