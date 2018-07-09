FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former ZF CEO Sommer to join VW as procurement chief: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former ZF Friedrichshafen Chief Executive Stefan Sommer will join Volkswagen as procurement chief from January 2019, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Volkswagen supervisory board was set to decide the appointment at a meeting on Monday, the source added, confirming a report in daily Handelsblatt.

Volkswagen said that the supervisory board would in due course name a successor to Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, whose departure was announced in April.

In the wake of Volkswagen’s diesel emissions cheating scandal, the carmaker has overhauled its management board.

Including Sommer, seven new executives will have been named to the management board since the scandal erupted, while only two of the top managers were already part of the executive board before September 2015.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
